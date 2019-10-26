Schiff Show! Now He’s Breaking House Rules on Committee Records

House Democrats will not vote to begin the impeachment inquiry for obvious reasons, and they are keeping all information secret except for selective leaks that work in their favor. The rules established over time have been unceremoniously discarded.

That leaves Adam Schiff free to make up the rules as he goes along.

ONLY HE’S BREAKING THE RULES

Congressman Dan Crenshaw discovered that Schiff’s rules actually violate the House rules on committee records.

Adam Schiff isn’t allowing Reps. to see the transcripts from this impeachment inquiry, but selectively leaks small portions to the press. This process should be transparent to the American people. It should be a fair process w/ clear rules, just like past impeachment inquiries. pic.twitter.com/Rg2AKtRHIM — Rep. Dan Crenshaw (@RepDanCrenshaw) October 23, 2019

As he said, each member, delegate and the Resident Commissioner shall have access. Sounds like something Schiff won’t care about.

THE LATEST CRAZY CLOWN RULES

In the Wall Street Journal, Kim Strassel wrote, “Rep. Elise Stefanik was informed this week by Republican House Intelligence Committee staffers of a new diktat from Chairman Adam Schiff. It made the New York Republican’s jaw drop.”

“Democrats had informed Republicans that, from here on out, the committee would produce a single, printed transcript of every interview it conducted as part of its impeachment inquiry. Only members of the three committees involved in the purported inquiry would be allowed to view that printout, and only in the presence of a Democratic staffer. Ms. Stefanik—an elected member of Congress who sits on the Intelligence Committee—will be babysat while reading by an unelected employee of the Democrats.”

This is a great statement by Rep. Stefanik, watch:

The impeachment inquiry has been a closed door, unfair & unprecedented process from the beginning. Members of Congress & the American public should have access to every transcript. Adam Schiff has turned this into a political game & he is unfit to Chair the @HouseIntel Committee. pic.twitter.com/oBjBedmIe8 — Rep. Elise Stefanik (@RepStefanik) October 22, 2019

ONE TRANSCRIPT FOR ALL AND MONITORING BY A DEM

Even more frustrating, Rep. Lee Zelden said in a tweet that Schiff’s clownish allies have a new talking point. Even though Republicans can’t leak, the fact that they don’t leak shows they have nothing to leak.

“Wacky new TP from Schiff’s allies on CNN & MSNBC the past hr. While we’ve been warned that leaks from depos would violate House Ethics rules, now his allies are saying that if we don’t leak than the public should conclude there was nothing to leak. What a joke!”

More gaslighting and a serious violation of the rule of law in the end.