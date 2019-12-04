Schiff somehow obtained phone records of Nunes, Solomon, Giuliani

As part of the impeachment inquiry, hard-left Adam Schiff obtained Rep. Nunes’ phone records. He also obtained his aide’s Derek Harvey’s phone records.

Additionally, Schiff and Democrats obtained phone records for President Trump’s personal attorney Rudy Giuliani and investigative reporter John Solomon.

How is this constitutional? It sounds like a serious violation of the President’s civil rights, the civil rights of Giuliani, Solomon, and Harvey, and it’s an abuse of power. This is really outrageous and worthy of a KGB.

Why aren’t the Republicans or Attorney General Bill Barr intervening? This is insane.

Schiff won’t say how he got these records. Call this Schiff character into a hearing and demand that he explain where he obtained these private records.

THE NEW ALLEGATION

Adam Schiff is trying to say these phone records prove Nunes is colluding with the President. Democrats want to get Nunes because he’s a fighter.

NEWS: Rep. Adam Schiff obtained call records for journalist John Solomon, the president’s personal attorney Rudy Giuliani, and Rep. Devin Nunes as part of the impeachment inquiry. See pg. 157 of Democratic impeachment report. pic.twitter.com/RYbOv4Vjv2 — Ivan Pentchoukov (@IvanPentchoukov) December 3, 2019

“It is deeply concerning that at a time when the president of the United States was using the power of his office to dig up dirt on a political rival, that there may be evidence that there were members of Congress complicit in that activity,” Schiff said on Tuesday of Nunes’ communications with Ukrainian-American Lev Parnas and Rudy Giuliani.

How do these calls prove anything? We don’t even have evidence the President misused his office.

Schiff calls revelations about Nunes in his committee’s report “deeply concerning” pic.twitter.com/lHj1M89Ifu — TPM Livewire (@TPMLiveWire) December 3, 2019

The House Intelligence Committee voted to advance the impeachment today.

The impeachment report claims the President violated his oath of office by trying to influence the 2020 election.

It further claims that he abused his power and obstructed justice.

“[T]he President placed his own personal and political interests above the national interests of the United States, sought to undermine the integrity of the U.S. presidential election process, and endangered U.S. national security,” the report concluded.

Ironically, that is what Democrats are doing.

“No other President has flouted the Constitution and power of Congress to conduct oversight to this extent,” the report said.

“If left unanswered, President Trump’s ongoing effort to thwart Congress’ impeachment power risks doing grave harm to the institution of Congress, the balance of power between our branches of government, and the Constitutional order that the President and every member of Congress have sworn to protect and defend.”

White House Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham said in a statement, the document “reads like the ramblings of a basement blogger straining to prove something when there is evidence of nothing…At the end of a one-sided sham process, Chairman Schiff and the Democrats utterly failed to produce any evidence of wrongdoing by President Trump. This report reflects nothing more than their frustrations.”

This is Russia-Trump 2.0.