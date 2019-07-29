Schiff wants to impeach Trump for not cooperating with the witch hunt

Adam Schiff thinks he found a way to impeach President Trump after the dud Mueller hearing last week. He says the path to impeachment is in his unconstitutional actions. If the President continues to stonewall their witch hunt [not the term he used], that allegedly means he violated the Constitution.

Who will investigate the witch hunters? Is it really constitutional or at least, American, to engage in a witch hunt?

Schiff said, “He is violating a different provision of the Constitution by obstructing the Congress in its lawful and constitutional duty. That would not be a crime, that would be a misdemeanor. And the founders had a different idea of what misdemeanor meant. It’s not a lesser crime, but it’s demeaning the office. And I think violating the separation of powers would be such a misdemeanor. So this is why I say the President is doing everything he can to push us into an impeachment because if we can’t get adequate answers from the court in time, that in itself will be an impeachable offense.”

He added, “We will either get the answers that we need or the president’s obstruction will be so complete that that itself becomes a grounds for his impeachment.”

EXCLUSIVE: Rep. Adam Schiff says there is “no simple answer” to impeachment #MTP @RepAdamSchiff: “I worry … about taking impeachment case to trial, losing that case, having the president acquitted and having an adjudication that this conduct is not impeachable.” pic.twitter.com/9Z1BMMsDFS — Meet the Press (@MeetThePress) July 28, 2019

Schiff is still lying about what took place during the Mueller hearing. There was no collusion and no conspiracy but he wants his followers to think Mueller proved there was. Mueller actually said there was no collusion or conspiracy.

Mueller’s testimony was chilling: The Russians never stopped their election interference. They’re doing it as we speak. Voting begins in just 8 months. There is a real danger under this President that accepting foreign help will become the new normal. That must never happen. pic.twitter.com/27ONb0WCiJ — Adam Schiff (@RepAdamSchiff) July 28, 2019