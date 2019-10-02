Schiff was in on the Ukraine scandal from the beginning

Now that we know Adam Schiff has been lying and did indeed know about the complaint before it was filed, he has no business being the chair of any committee or anything. As Brit Hume says, Schiff-ty has been a partner is this from the very inception of the complaint.

Schiff is a snake, a sneak, a liar, and a conniver.

“Schiff defenders are claiming there’s nothing to see here in the revelation that the whistleblower conferred with Schiff staff before filing the complaint,” Hume tweeted. “If that’s so, why didn’t Schiff acknowledge the contact when asked about it?”

He continued, “I think the answer is obvious. He knew how it would look. So he gave this answer, “We have not spoken directly with the whistleblower.” If by “we” he meant only himself, he’s being slippery. If by “we” he meant himself and his staff, he lied.”

2/2 I think the answer is obvious. He knew how it would look. So he gave this answer, “We have not spoken directly with the whistleblower.” If by “we” he meant only himself, he’s being slippery. If by “we” he meant himself and his staff, he lied. — Brit Hume (@brithume) October 2, 2019

Hume concluded “This puts the whole impeachment inquiry in a new light. There’s no getting around the appearance that collusion-truther and Trump antagonist Schiff was a partner in this from the start.”

This puts the whole impeachment inquiry in a new light. There’s no getting around the appearance that collusion-truther and Trump antagonist Schiff was a partner in this from the start. https://t.co/x9JvHg9yL4 — Brit Hume (@brithume) October 2, 2019

If the whistleblower went to Congress first, he’s not a whistleblower. He’s also blown his cover. You can’t have half the Congress know and not the rest.

This is the clip of lying Schiff.