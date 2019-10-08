Schiff’s Dems demand whistleblower testify in disguise in a remote location

Shady House Democrats, under the leadership of proven liar Adam Schiff, will consider taking “extraordinary steps” to prevent Republicans from learning the identity of the whistleblower who filed a complaint about the Trump-Zelensky phone call.

Schiff is a liar and Democrats think choosing him to lead an investigation is appropriate. He does not represent the people. Instead, he’s making a mockery of established legal precedent and depriving the President of due process to overturn the election of 2016. The man is unethical but the ethics committee doesn’t care about ethics.

In other words, if the Democrats succeed in their plan, no one, except the Democrats, will know who he is; the President won’t be able to face his accuser; and the agenda and motivations of the whistleblower will remain unknown — as would happen in any Banana Republic.

Not only is Schiff’s team considering masking the whistleblower, who is reportedly a CIA officer, but they are looking at having the person testify somewhere off-site and may prevent lawmakers from asking questions, the Washington Post reported. They are talking about disguising his voice with a modulator.

The unprecedented move would be a “highly unusual arrangement,” the newspaper reported.

Citing a source, the paper said this would be the first time the panel has taken such a “highly unusual arrangement,” making it an unprecedented measure.

The Washington Post reported:

House Democrats are weighing extraordinary steps to secure testimony from a whistleblower whose complaint prompted an impeachment inquiry, masking his identity to prevent President Trump’s congressional allies from exposing the individual, according to three officials familiar with the deliberations.

The steps under consideration include having the whistleblower testify from a remote location and obscuring the individual’s appearance and voice, these officials said.

The efforts reflect the deepening distrust between Democrats running the impeachment inquiry of Trump and their GOP colleagues they see as fully invested in defending a president who has attacked the whistleblower’s credibility and demanded absolute loyalty from Republicans.

It doesn’t reflect distrust, it reflects their fascism and lawlessness.

This comes after we discovered Schiff’s office was in touch with the whistleblower even before he filed his complaint. Schiff had lied about that.

FAUX IMPEACHMENT

Rep. Devin Nunes, R-Calif, ranking member on the House Intel Committee, told the Washington Examiner last week Democrats are conducting a secret impeachment to hide a lack of evidence.

“I call it faux impeachment,” Nunes said. “By running it in the House Intelligence Committee, they’re trying to keep all of the information from the American public. And I understand why because every witness we have that comes in bombs out for them.”

On Sunday, Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., chair of the Senate Judiciary Committee, said that if the Democrats’ impeachment effort reaches the Senate, he will be sure to call whistleblowers to testify publicly.

To add to the bullying of the left, 90 former National Security Officials, including Brennan, Clapper, Hayden, all toadies for the left, signed an open letter demanding the whistleblower’s identity be kept secret.

This is unAmerican and it’s sick.

There is also the mystery of the 18 days. The collusion between the whistleblower and Schiff’s committee could be worse than we knew. Fox sources say the intel IG had no explanation for the missing days between the whistleblower’s call and his filing of the written complaint. It was during that time, the whistleblower went to Schiff and decided to file the complaint.

Watch: