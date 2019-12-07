Schiff’s going to be sued over phone records

Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA), the smug and dishonest chair of the House Intelligence Committee, the impeachment guru, has potentially abused the power of his office over phone records. Most recently, he obtained secret subpoenas of phone logs of the President’s attorney and Rudy’s former associate Lev Parnas. Along with that, came phone logs of calls with reporter John Solomon, Rep. Devin Nunes and his aide Derek Harvey.

We don’t know for sure how Schiff got all the records. We need more information.

Presumptions and lies followed, based on records the ranking member said are inaccurate.

The issue of attorney-client privilege arises in this seizure of personal records. And what happened to the 4th Amendment? What was the probable cause?

We need to know.

He published these phone logs in the committee’s 300-page impeachment report, which is solely based on gossip and presumptions, literally.

It all boils down to Democrats trying to overturn the 2016 election and influence the election in 2020. They will continue to lie and say it’s not political, but it’s only political and partisan.

Impeachment is not flying in Peoria and most people in the country, in general, aren’t paying any attention, just check the viewership on Cable. The ‘historic’ night of the impeachment was worse than usual on cable.

THE LAWSUIT IS COMING

According to Fox News, House Intelligence Committee Ranking Member Devin Nunes, R-Calif., said Saturday that he would be pursuing legal action after his phone records were exposed in the release of the Committee’s impeachment inquiry report. He says he “definitely” will.

Appearing on “Fox & Friends: Weekend” with hosts Pete Hegseth, Lisa Boothe, and Ed Henry, Nunes said he’s been under fire for three years because Republicans “continue to expose corruption,” citing Democrats “unmasking Trump transition officials” and “funding the dossier” to obtain a FISA warrant on Carter Page.

“And then, of course, over the two weeks before Thanksgiving, I think they were embarrassed by their lack of evidence they were able to present through the hearings,” he said. “So, what happened is, the Friday before Thanksgiving, this fake news story drops about me supposedly being in Vienna. And then we get back from Thanksgiving, this fake news story drops about me supposedly being in Vienna. And then we get back from Thanksgiving and then — lo and behold — my name along with one of my current staff people…and a former staff person, all of a sudden our civil liberties are violated because our phone records show up in this report.”

Nunes is already suing CNN for defamation. Their claims that he was in Ukraine were 100% false, according to Nunes.

The California representative told the Fox hosts that the phone records Schiff published don’t match his. It’s also something that has never been done to a congressman before. It’s a wild and unacceptable overreach by a fraud who thinks laws don’t apply to him since he thinks he’s in the right if this plays out the way it looks.

“I believe I am the first member of Congress ever to have [my] phone records exposed like this,” Nunes stated. “We’re definitely going to take legal action.”

“We need to get to court to try to stop that from happening again,” he concluded.

Hopefully, others will sue also. This invasion of privacy and civil rights has to stop.