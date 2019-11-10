Schiff’s Rejecting Witnesses for the Wednesday Show Trial

By now, people have heard who Republicans have asked to call as witnesses during the open hearings this week. They only had until yesterday to hand the list in for the show to begin on Wednesday, the day the President will likely release the transcript of his first call with the Ukraine President.

The list of requests includes Adam Schiff, who is a material witness; Eric Ciaramella, who is believed to be the “politically biased” whistleblower/leaker; and Alexandra Chalupa, a Democrat National Committee operative who attempted to coerce Ukraine into interfering in the 2016 election. Republicans want to call Hunter Biden for whom there is evidence of corruption. They want to bring Ukraine diplomat Tim Morrison back, along with Ambassador Kurt Volker, and they want to bring in Nellie Ohr, who is deeply involved with the dossier fiasco.

Immediately, Schiff rejected Biden and Ciaramella. He probably won’t allow any or most of their witnesses. Oddly, he has not yet stated whether he — Schiff — will submit to questioning.

Schiff rejected Hunter Biden and Eric Ciaramella immediately.

“This inquiry is not, and will not serve, however, as a vehicle to undertake the same sham investigations into the Bidens,” said Mr. Schiff, “or 2016 that the President pressed Ukraine to conduct for his personal political benefit or to facilitate the President’s effort to threaten, intimidate, and retaliate against the whistleblower who courageously raised the initial alarm.”

Schiff can make a case for Hunter during this probe, but he can’t make a legitimate case to hide the whistleblower/leaker. The President has the right to face his “biased” accuser. Agent Ciaramella, if he is the leaker, was used only to get the Trump-Ukraine case off the ground, and now it’s being rushed by Democrats before it can be debunked, in our humble opinion.

THE PRESIDENT WILL NOT FACE HIS ORIGINAL ACCUSER

In a separate letter to Mr. Nunes obtained by CNN, Mr. Schiff said that the anonymous person “has a right under laws championed by this committee to remain anonymous and to be protected from harm.”

What harm? Might he look corrupt at the end of it all?

Schiff said he will not allow the impeachment inquiry to become a “vehicle” for more “sham investigations,” according to Talking Point Memo. Democrats have already declared the Bidens innocent without an investigation. As a left-wing media site, Talking Point Memo declared that Republicans are just trying to distract from the devastating testimony.

In fact, the testimony consisted of opinion and gossip. Presidents don’t get impeached for that. This is a purely partisan impeachment with the media wholly on the side of the left.