Schiff’s Show for Tuesday ends in no quid pro quo, no extortion, no bribery

The testimony Tuesday confirmed the testimony we have already heard and read. There is no quid pro quo, no extortion, and no bribery. The two witnesses this afternoon, Tim Morrison and Kurt Volker are the only witnesses who have mattered so far since they spoke with the President and they were on the Ukraine call. They have first-hand information and testified under oath there was no quid pro quo or bribery. The military aide was not used as a bargaining chip.

That’s it. Case dismissed. If Democrats weren’t insane, it would be. They are hurting the country.

Jesse Waters has an entertaining take on it.

Tim Morrison and Kurt Volker both stated that Ukraine President Zelensky had no idea that the military aid was being held up at the time of the July 25th phone call.

Mr. Volker said there was “no indication whatsoever or anything that resembled a quid pro quo.”

Nothing concerned Mr. Morrison about the July phone call.

Kurt Volker said that President Trump turned Ukraine policy around. He praised the President’s strong Trump policy on Ukraine.

Every day this impeachment inquiry goes on, it hurts the U.S. and Ukraine.

Army official Vindman was a sorry joke who should be sent to a remote outpost to finish out his tenure.

Tim Morrison destroys the credibility of Alexander Vindman in under two minutes.#VindmanIsAFraud#DemocratImpeachmentCircusIsOver pic.twitter.com/0ATYJnj1ni — 100% FED UP! (@100PercFEDUP) November 19, 2019