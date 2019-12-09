Scholar Alan Dershowitz slams Trump impeachment as an abuse of power

Democrat Attorney and retired Harvard professor, Alan Dershowitz says the current impeachment process taking place in the Democrat-led House is unconstitutional. He said Congress is abusing their power and putting themselves above the law.

“It would be unconstitutional for President Trump to be impeached on the current record. It would be an utter abuse of the power of Congress,” Dershowitz said. “The constitution sets out four criteria for impeaching a President; treason, bribery or other high crimes and misdemeanors. Unless one of those criteria is met, Congress does not have the authority to impeach, and if they do, their impeachment would be void.”

BRIBERY

Nothing the President has done fits the definition of “bribery,” but Martha MacCallum said this morning on Fox, prior to the hearing, that bribery is their strongest case. [Fox is going downhill]

“[I]t can’t operate when you’re the president of the United States and you’re conditioning or withholding money in order to make sure that a country isn’t corrupt and you’re asking them to investigate [something],” Dershowitz said.

“That just doesn’t fit any definition of bribery — common law definition of bribery, the statutory definition of bribery — however you define the constitutional word ‘bribery.’ It just doesn’t fit,” he said.

Democrats are all over the place with alleged crimes and have included treason in the latest House Judiciary report.

SOVIET-STYLE TACTICS

Dershowitz said that what some of these Democrats are doing is reminiscent of Lavrentiy Beria.

“What they’re trying to do is what the KGB under Lavrentiy Beria said to Stalin, the dictator — I’m not comparing our country to the Soviet Union — I just want to make sure it never becomes anything like that,” he said.

Beria, once the Soviet deputy premier and interior minister, famously would reassure Stalin, “Show me the man and I’ll find you the crime.”

“And that’s what some of the Democrats are doing,” Dershowitz claimed. “They have Trump in their sights. They want to figure out a way of impeaching him and they’re searching for a crime.”

Dershowitz said that the President could take the impeachment to court but not likely till the Democrat’s articles are drafted or after they are presented for a vote in the House.

The President would have the ability to take the impeachment to the courts and have it overturned as unconstitutional.

Watch: