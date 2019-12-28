School administrators are pushing student protests in large school districts

The far-left WashingtonPost reports that one of the nation’s largest school systems will allow students in grades 7-12 a day off each year to protest in “civic engagement activities.”

This will take place in Fairfax County Public Schools in Northern Virginia.

Northern Virginia, once right-leaning, is now a leftist bastion thanks to union workers, some refugees, and foreigners here illegally.

The hard-left has cleverly gone into the lower grades to do for them what they have done for colleges and universities throughout the nation. It starts in the liberal/leftist bastions and it will take over the entire country.

One of the nation’s largest school districts will allow students time off to participate in protests, a novel policy that proponents argue is the only way to handle a wave of student activism roiling the nation, the WaPo states.

We don’t believe that is the case. This is driven by people of the far-left and is not a natural outgrowth of anything except, perhaps, biased instruction.

INDOCTRINATION FOLLOWED BY ACTION – EXPLOITING YOUTH

After brainwashing the kids, they will let them out to protest left-wing causes to help bully the right.

Approved activities might include marches, sit-ins or trips to Richmond to lobby legislators, said Fairfax School Board member Ryan McElveen, who introduced the policy.

Fairfax Schools has about 188,000 students to indoctrinate.

They know children will take off and get involved, just to have the day off.

“I think we’re setting the stage for the rest of the nation with this. It’s a dawning of a new day in student activism, and school systems everywhere are going to have to be responsive to it,” the school spokesperson stated.

The young are idealistic and lack the knowledge needed to make these decisions.

This is going on throughout the nation. The hard-left knows what it is doing and a lot on the right still don’t realize we are at war.