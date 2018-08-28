School Board Member Resigns So He Doesn’t Have to Say the Pledge

A Connecticut [Democrat] school board member preferred to resign rather than recite the Pledge of Allegiance. This is how he wants to be remembered as a role model for the children. Maybe they are lucky he’s gone.

New Hartford Board of Education Chairman Josh Adams resigned Wednesday after opposing a vote by the board’s other eight members Tuesday to require each meeting begin with the pledge. The Republican-American reports the measure was introduced as a way to try to have everyone “on the same page” for at least one minute.

Republican board member Tom Buzzi says the measure was not meant to be contentious. Adams, a Democrat, says he shouldn’t be forced to express dedication to ideals he lives by.

If he lives by them, why not say it? That makes no sense.

Adams was the only one who wouldn’t vote for the measure.