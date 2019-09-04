School district dress code goes gender neutral, but it’s not what you think

Author Sonia Haller boasted on the pages of USA Today about a Virginia school that has a dress code that is not sexist. It’s gender-neutral and its the first of its kind.
The author says the students have rightfully complained about the school dress code focusing on females.
As a result, students helped write the new dress code bill at Roanoke County Public Schools. The result is a gender-neutral dress code, partly to avoid body shaming.
In the end, 59% of the parents approved.
You might be thinking about now that political correctness took down another school, but hold that thought.
“The old dress codes we had and that many schools have today, single out girls for bra straps and undergarments and many things girls wear,” School Board Chairman Don Butzer told Today Style.
He called the new policy “progressive,” and added, “Our goal was to make it as simple as possible.”
Parents, students, teachers and administrators drafted the final version.
The idea began with a mother whose daughter was ‘dress-coded’ for shorts that were too short. The mother then pitched a gender-neutral dress code.
It’s unclear what that has to do with short shorts. The idea came from a Portland, Ore. model.
Among the dress code requirements:
- Tops must have shoulder straps
- Clothing cover areas from one armpit across to the other armpit, down to approximately 3 to 4 inches in length to the upper thighs.
- See-through or mesh garments must not be worn without appropriate coverage underneath that meet the minimum requirements of the dress code.
- Shoes must be worn. No slippers.
- Clothing may not depict, imply advertise, or advocate illegal or lewd conduct, weapons or the use of alcohol, tobacco, marijuana or other controlled substances.
- Clothing may not depict or imply pornography, nudity, or sexual acts.
The girls are wearing see-through clothes, clothes 1 or 2 inches to the upper thigh, clothing depicting illegal or sexual acts, and lewd or pornographic conduct?
They are calling banning this gender-neutral?
Isn’t this code about modesty and propriety, really?
They think it’s gender-neutral to not wear shirts with lewd conduct depicted. They are just using a buzzword. Nothing was ever mentioned about proper behavior. How about not going to school looking trampy?
Progressives are an odd bunch.