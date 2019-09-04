School district dress code goes gender neutral, but it’s not what you think

Author Sonia Haller boasted on the pages of USA Today about a Virginia school that has a dress code that is not sexist. It’s gender-neutral and its the first of its kind.

The author says the students have rightfully complained about the school dress code focusing on females.

As a result, students helped write the new dress code bill at Roanoke County Public Schools. The result is a gender-neutral dress code, partly to avoid body shaming.

In the end, 59% of the parents approved.

You might be thinking about now that political correctness took down another school, but hold that thought.

“The old dress codes we had and that many schools have today, single out girls for bra straps and undergarments and many things girls wear,” School Board Chairman Don Butzer told Today Style.

He called the new policy “progressive,” and added, “Our goal was to make it as simple as possible.”

Parents, students, teachers and administrators drafted the final version.