SCHUMER

Conference Chairman @SenJohnBarrasso:

The Democrats have truly become unhinged.

Chuck Schumer’s theatrics and fearmongering regarding Judge Amy Coney Barrett are baseless.

Once again, the Democrats are going down the low road of personally attacking nominees for the Court. pic.twitter.com/6bx3qgrP6o

— Senate Republicans (@SenateGOP) September 30, 2020