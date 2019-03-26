Schumer Labels Trump a Nazi at AIPAC But Pence Got the Standing O

Largely silent over Rep. Ilhan Omar’s blatant anti-semitism, the Jewish Chuck Schumer took to the AIPAC stage and vilified President Trump over Charlottesville for something the President never said.

AIPAC is the left-of-center Jewish lobbying group that Omar has repeatedly demonized. Due to her efforts, and those of fellow anti-Semites, Rashida Tlaib, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, and others, the 2020 Democrat candidates for President refused to attend the AIPAC conference.

Schumer ignored that push by Omar and suggested the President is a supporter of Nazis, although he did acknowledge the anti-semitic troop of Omar. That’s the one where she said, “it’s about the Benjamins baby.”

DESPICABLE SCHUMER

“When someone looks at a neo-Nazi rally and sees some, ‘very fine people’ among its company, we must call it out. When someone suggests money drives support for Israel, we must call it out,” Schumer railed to the AIPAC crowd.

Sen. Chuck Schumer at #AIPAC: "When someone looks at a neo-Nazi rally and sees some, 'very fine people' among its company, we must call it out. When someone suggests money drives support for Israel, we must call it out."

Scott Adams responded, saying, Chuck Schumer must resign after telling this disgusting lie. The President specifically excluded the racists from the “fine people” category and said they should be “condemned totally.”

Schumer did address Omar’s anti-Semitic tropes in a cowardly fashion, without naming her. He’s only willing to name the President, not the real danger right in this own party, Ilhan.

“These age-old anti-Semitic tropes are false and we must renounce them. You can be a Jew and care about Israel and it does not make you any less American. You can be a Jew and lobby for Israel and it does not make you any less American,” he stated. “You can be, all at once, completely Jewish, completely pro-Israel, and completely American.”

OMAR RESPONDS

In response to Schumer’s criticism, the ever-anti-Semitic and deceitful Omar tweeted, “This is selective hearing, informed by one’s biases and it totally explains why certain people might hear or read my words differently! If everyone was able to acknowledge their own implicit biases, the world would be full of loving and inclusive societies.”

Schumer’s comments were seemingly a response to Omar saying last month, “I want to talk about the political influence in this country that says it is okay to push for allegiance to a foreign country.”

PENCE GOT THE STANDING OVATION

Vice President Pence called out anti-Semite from the AIPAC stage and got a standing ovation.

VP Mike Pence at #AIPAC: "Anti-Semitism has no place in the congress of the United States of America. And at a minimum anyone who slanders this historic alliance between the United States & Israel should never have a seat on the Foreign Affairs Committee."

A resounding welcome for #Israel, US Vice President Mike Pence @VP! Massive standing ovation followed thanking @realDonaldTrump for his unwavering and steadfast support.

THE PROTESTERS OUTSIDE

Protesters called for the destruction of Israel outside the AIPAC conference. Israel and Jews are under attack, not only in Israel, but here in the United States and hack Schumer will not address it with the truth.

Rep. Crenshaw addressed it.

Yesterday at @AIPAC, protesters chanted "from the river to the sea, Palestine will be free." Today, Hamas launched a rocket striking outside Tel Aviv. Israel is under attack, & it's time the world understood that. Proud to stand with Israel. #AIPAC2019

Steny Hoyer, one Democrat at least, strongly lashed out against the anti-Semitism and the anti-Israel push.

House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer blasts anti-Semitic Democrat Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Ilhan Omar, and Rashida Tlaib at AIPAC: "By the way, there are 62 freshmen Democrats. You hear me? 62, not 3" "When someone accuses American supporters of dual loyalty I say accuse me"