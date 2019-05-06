Scott Walker & Donald Trump WARN of the existential threat to the GOP

There is something terrible going on right now in this country and Republicans are sitting on the sidelines. Start calling — walk them up. As the Sentinel has warned repeatedly, in addition to pouring absurd amounts of money into smaller races, the hard-left, financed by people like George Soros, Eric Holder, Barack Obama, and others are gerrymandering Republicans out of existence in red areas.

Former Governor of Wisconsin, Scott Walker warned the GOP about the “sue until it’s blue” game plan by Democrats in an op-ed published by Fox News on Monday. Walker pointed out the number of liberal/leftist federal judges who are poised to assist the efforts.

ACTIVIST JUDGES ARE PREPARED TO REDISTRICT THE GOP OUT OF EXISTENCE

“Pick a state, any state, and sue until it’s blue,” Walker wrote, noting the supposed redistricting reform being taken on by Democrats with the National Democratic Redistricting Committee, an organization headed by former Attorney General Eric Holder.

“They have spent years and millions of dollars selling the false narrative that Democrats draw ‘fair maps’ while any and all Republican-drawn maps are ‘partisan gerrymanders.,’” Walker wrote.

“While rhetorically cute, their primary goal has nothing to do with fighting gerrymandering as they repeatedly claim, but to put redistricting in the hands of unelected, unaccountable bureaucrats and lifetime-appointed judges.”

As an example of how fair the left is, just look at Gutierrez’s old district. Former Democrat Rep. Luis Gutierrez lives in a district he fashioned that is shaped like a ‘C’. Most Democrat districts look just like that.

The left has been suing in Republican areas, claiming racist gerrymandering and winning, thanks to ACLU-style judges. Hillary’s lawyer gets to redistrict.

Scott Walker is urging Republicans to “stand up and fight back” against Democrats and their strategy to use “endless litigation” in redistricting battles.

Walker called out the “nationwide judicial power grab” by Democrats and urged Republicans to fight against the many “unelected federal judges” currently presiding over cases who would “enthusiastically toss out constitutionally drawn maps to help elect more Democrats.”

President Trump added his voice

Scott Walker is 100% correct when he says that the Republicans must WAKE UP to the Democrats State by State power grab. They play very dirty, actually, like never before. Don’t allow them to get away with what they are doing! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 6, 2019

We need Republicans to fight or it’s over for the party. If they redistrict enough in red areas, there won’t be enough districts to vote for a Republican presidency. If Democrats get back into the presidency or the Senate or both in 2020, they will move far-left.

