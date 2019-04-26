Scrawny Socialist Beto says PP’s third trimester abortions SAVE LIVES

Robert O’Rourke, aka the fake Hispanic ‘Beto’, says Planned Parenthood (PP) SAVES LIVES! He said it in response to late-term abortions.

When a woman is in the third trimester, she HAS TO GIVE BIRTH. The only difference with abortion is they kill the baby first, and then let the woman give birth. It has absolutely nothing to do with a woman’s health.

What the fake Hispanic and these women are really saying is they want the right to kill handicapped babies. That is the goal of the after-birth abortion advocates as well. However, they are only too happy to extend that to babies who are fine.

No woman’s life is saved by killing the baby in utero. In fact, it presents more risk. They just don’t want to admit they are killing a fully developed baby. It’s a red herring.

He also keeps lying about women not being able to get healthcare.