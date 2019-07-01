Commie girl Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez visited a CBP facility in El Paso Monday, screamed in a threatening manner at the agents, didn’t tour the facility, and then made up a whole lot of stuff about what she allegedly saw in the facility she didn’t tour. Sympathetic reporters are regurgitating her stories without checking a thing.

AOC skipped the briefing at the facility to force herself into a cell to try to get dirt on the facility, she reportedly screamed at and threatened CBP agents, and then she refused to actually tour the facility.

That’s the story so far. It’s a developing story so this could change. We’ll wait for the video, but it’s hard to believe anything this woman says.

THE EVENT ACCORDING TO CBP

A group of 14 House Democrats, including Ocasio-Cortez, and their aides kicked off their visit to the border Monday morning at the El Paso Station on Hondo Pass Drive.

She is described as screaming and crying, but the agents said there was no reason for it. The Washington Examiner reported on her behavior as recounted by witnesses they spoke with.

“She comes out screaming at our agents, right at the beginning [of the tour] … Crying and screaming and yelling,” said one witness who said he was stunned by the outburst in front of approximately 40 people.

“The agents, they wanted to respond, but they held back because she’s a congressional delegate. But when you have someone yelling at you in a threatening manner … ” the same person said. “They were like, ‘Hey, you need to kinda step back.’”

“Something under her breath, ‘Oh, all these guys in here are gonna f–k me.’ The agents are standing there behind the computers. One of the agents laughed at something he was saying to another agent, and she got irate and flipped out,” the second Border Patrol official said. “Now they’re under investigation for it. She took it as they were laughing at her and screams at them and says, ‘What’s so funny?’”

It’s important to keep in mind that she is quite an actress. That is aa fact we know from her history. She is the one who was hysterical and sobbed over an empty parking lot at the border.

AOC has been calling for abolishing ICE and is extremely far left. She tweeted about the event and her tweets were very different from what agents recounted.

Hopefully, there is video and, if the agents are correct, she will finally be found out. It won’t matter to the hard-left, but it might be enough to shut her down.

By the way, she is making these accusations with no evidence at all. She is very irresponsible.

AOC’S VERSION OF EVENTS

“After I forced myself into a cell w/ women & began speaking to them, one of them described their treatment at the hands of officers as “psychological warfare” – waking them at odd hours for no reason, calling them wh*res, etc. Tell me what about that is due to a ‘lack of funding?’” she wrote on Twitter.

That sounds very unbelievable, but, as we said, there might be video.

The Washington Examiner has submitted a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) request to CBP for video of the events.

There is no way she can convince me she was unsafe around the agents. It’s absurd. She’s a big mouth commie accompanied by other far-left Democrats trailed by media. The agents are not about to abuse her.

.@AOC after leaving the Clint, Texas border facility: “I was not safe from the officers in that facility” pic.twitter.com/jud4QADFJq — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) July 1, 2019

People drinking out of toilets??? .

Now I’ve seen the inside of these facilities. It’s not just the kids. It’s everyone. People drinking out of toilets, officers laughing in front of members Congress. I brought it up to their superiors. They said “officers are under stress & act out sometimes.” No accountability. — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) July 1, 2019

She retweeted Judy Chu ranting about toilet drinking.

“If you want water, just drink from a toilet.” That’s what border patrol told one thirsty woman we met on today’s #DemsAtTheBorder trip. These are the same CBP personnel who threatened to throw burritos at members of Congress. Changes must be made. #DontLookAway pic.twitter.com/dW34DRduDA — Judy Chu (@RepJudyChu) July 1, 2019

THE SCOOP

She never even toured the facility.

Anna Giaritelli, a Homeland Security reporter has a scoop. She tweeted: “SCOOP: Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., screamed at federal law enforcement agents “in a threatening manner” during a visit to a U.S. Border Patrol facility in El Paso, Texas, Monday afternoon and refused to tour the facility, according to two people who witnessed it.”

SHE DIDN’T TOUR THE FACILITY???

As for the drinking out of toilets, “They’re drinking potable water from the sink attached to the toilet. It’s what you would find in every municipal jail in the United States,” said one agent.

Ryan Saavedra made some good points, especially the one about her being a notorious liar.

Again, she complains about the issues there yet she voted no against Democrat and Republican bills to send aid to the facilities to help the problem pic.twitter.com/fsVzsBtXhG — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) July 1, 2019

Ocasio-Cortez on her CBP facility tour: “These women were being told by CBP officers to drink out of the toilet. They were drinking water out of the toilet” Reporter: “Did you see somebody actually do that?” AOC rolls up her window and refuses to answerpic.twitter.com/eovjpDfYgk — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) July 1, 2019

THERE IS ANOTHER STORY GOING AROUND ABOUT BORDER AGENTS MAKING INAPPROPRIATE COMMENTS ON FACEBOOK

Pro-Publica, a Soros-funded site, claims they uncovered a private Border Patrol group where some agents made some vulgar comments about people including AOC and engaged in dark humor about dead migrants. We haven’t checked that one out yet but DHS is none too happy and is investigating.

Today, CBP was made aware of disturbing social media activity hosted on a private Facebook group that may include a number of CBP employees. CBP immediately informed DHS Office of the Inspector General and initiated an investigation. Full statement: https://t.co/JdPNcZz36S pic.twitter.com/9f7BgKKrgU — CBP (@CBP) July 1, 2019

Border Patrol also responded.

The NBPC condemns the inappropriate and unprofessional social media posts related to members of Congress and those encountered by Border Patrol agents. pic.twitter.com/rst6Le5cBj — Border Patrol Union – NBPC (@BPUnion) July 1, 2019

If this is true, and it seems it is, it won’t die easily. It’s all we will see and hear about.