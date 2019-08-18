Seattle Police Leaving En Masse Because of Lack of Support

Seattle Police Chief Carmen Best blamed the anti-police city leaders for a mass exodus of police officers.

They have been resigning in droves, and many of the officers who have left said that attitudes and policies adopted by the council were what caused them to leave, KCPQ reported.

“I’m their biggest champion, and I will always be their biggest champion because I know how tough the work is,” Chief Best said while speaking at a U.S. Coast Guard base in Seattle.

About the city leaders, she said they need to support the police.

“We need them to stand up for the work that the officers…have been doing in this organization,” she said at the time. “We’re losing good people, and we know it’s because they feel like they aren’t supported by public officials.”

Dozens of exit interviews from officers who have left SPD expose the terrible morale.

“Criminals are more empowered than people that protect the city,” one officer wrote.

Another officer blamed “city politics and biased media” for their decision to leave the department.

“It is extremely frustrating to constantly hear nothing but attacks and second-guessing from Seattle council members who frequently make accusations based on their own biases and with no regard to fact,” another officer said during the exit interview.

Nothing will change unless they vote these people out of office but they won’t. If they do vote them out, they will vote their clones into office.

Seattle is dying.

