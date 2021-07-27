Seattle’s stolen good sales in a prime Seattle location

















COVID mandates closed nearly 150 Seattle businesses permanently. But as the Seattle economy finally reopens, residents and tourists have a new retail outlet to buy clothing and alcohol, radio host Jason Rantz told Mark Steyn, filling in for Tucker on his Fox show.

It’s a few blocks away from Pike Place Market, occupying prime real estate near Sub Pop Records and trendy restaurants Serious Pie and Shaker + Spear.

But there’s a problem. It’s an illegal bazaar appealing mostly to homeless people. It sells what appears to be stolen goods. And the city hasn’t done anything about it yet.

Watch:

