Secret Pact of Waters, Cummings, Schiff to Depose President Trump

A cabal of House Democrats are looking for excuses to impeach the President and have formed a secret pact to do exactly that by targeting the President’s finances. Rep. Jordan discovered, and Sara Carter reported Tuesday, that the House Chairs Maxine Waters, Elijah Cummings, and Adam Schiff formed a secret pact, Memos of Understanding (MOU) to target President Trump. In violation of the rules, they did not notify the ranking members.

Stalin would be proud of them. It’s how he started out. As his secret police enforcer, Lavrentiy Beria said, “Show me the man and I’ll find you the crime.”

These legislators are supposed to legislate. While they do provide oversight, they are not law enforcement or trial judges. Without evidence of financial wrongdoing, they are targeting the President with an unconstitutional fishing expedition. Instead of making the country better, they are tearing it apart.

Reps. Maxine Waters and Adam Schiff subpoenaed President Trump’s finances from Deutsche Bank. Rep. Cummings subpoenaed the President’s financial records from Mazars, an accounting firm that holds accounts going back at least ten years. Rep. Richard Neal is chasing his tax returns. Rep. Jerry Nadler launched an 81-page letter fishing expedition.

Despite the top line conclusions of the Mueller report, they are moving on to their new conspiracy. The Mueller report will include over 400 pages of meat for the Democrats and the conclusions won’t matter.

In the meanwhile, they will look for another conspiracy.

THE SECRET PACT

Chairman of the House Oversight and Government Reform Committee Elijah Cummings and Financial Services Chairwoman Maxine Waters executed a secret Memorandum of Understanding to “target” President Trump and subpoena all his financial and banking records, according to a letter sent to Cummings from ranking committee member Rep. Jim Jordan.

Other MOUs have apparently been signed and agreed to with House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence Chairman Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Ca, who has promised to continue investigations into the president despite findings by Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s office that there was no conspiracy between the Trump campaign and Russia.

In the letter sent by Jordan, he wrote, “We’d describe (the MOUs) as an agreement to conspire and coordinate their efforts to attack and investigate POTUS. This is not how committees normally operate. Dems aren’t interested in legislating. Only attacking POTUS.”

Jordan asks Cummings to “provide greater transparency around your secretive conduct.” He included questions for Cummings.

“If you intend to continue to use the Committee’s limited resources to attack President Trump for political gain, I hope that you will at least be transparent about your actions,” Jordan concluded. “Your ability to function as a fair and unbiased finder of fact is now at grave risk. The Members of the Committee—and, more importantly, the American citizens we represent—deserve to know exactly how you are leading this Committee. I look forward to your detailed answers to these questions.”

Questions for Cummings

How many MOUs with committee chairpersons have you signed as Chairman since the beginning of the 116th Congress? Would you provide the Committee with a detailed list of the other MOUs you have signed, including their dates, signatories, and topics? Why did you not publicly disclose that you had signed MOUs with committee chairpersons? Will you publicly disclose all the MOUs you have signed as Chairman since the beginning of the 116th Congress? Why did you choose not to consult with any Republican Members before signing these MOUs? Have you signed any MOUs as Chairman with any entities outside of the House Representatives relating to the Committee’s oversight or legislative work? To the extent your MOUs create duties for the Committee that conflict with the Rules of the House of Representatives or the Rules of the Committee, which duties prevail? The Rules of the Committee for the 116th Congress do not authorize the Chairman to bind the Committee through an MOU.[2]Could you explain the specific authority that allows you to bind the Committee through an MOU without first obtaining approval through a vote of the Committee? As I understand your MOU with Chairwoman Waters, you have committed to sharing Committee information with the Financial Services Committee. This provision of your MOU may conflict with Rules of the House of Representatives and the Committee’s whistleblower protocol, which requires the Committee to keep some Committee information confidential. Will you still protect the confidentiality of whistleblower information notwithstanding your apparent obligation to share it with the Financial Services Committee? As I understand your MOU with Chairwoman Waters, you have agreed to consult with her before issuing a subpoena. Do you intend to consult with Chairwoman Waters before or after you consult with me, as required by Committee Rules? If I object to your proposed subpoena, do you intend to consult with Chairwoman Waters before or after the Committee votes, as you promised in the Committee’s organizing meeting? As I understand your MOU with Chairwoman Waters, you have declined to include any provision protecting the Minority’s rights to documentary or testimonial information. Can you guarantee that Minority Members will have the same access to documentary or testimonial information under this MOU as we do in every other Committee inquiry?

Read McCarthy’s Column

Former U.S. Attorney Andy McCarthy summarized the details of the collusion/conspiracy probe of Trump that appears to be without a predicate. If Democrats have evidence, they should present it, but they’re not. They are attacking those who want to know how this originated. McCarthy also went through the Clinton case and the fact that her real crimes were ignored.

🚨#BREAKING: Democrat Committee Chairmen Agree to Secret Memos of Understanding Read @Jim_Jordan’s letter to @RepCummings ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/Ou5CqYwKat — Oversight Committee Republicans (@GOPoversight) April 16, 2019