See President Trump’s popularity the day after the House Judiciary fiasco

According to the Rasmussen Reports daily Presidential Tracking Poll for Thursday, the day after the horrendous House Judiciary hearing, 52% of Likely U.S. Voters approve of President Trump’s job performance. Forty-seven percent (47%) disapprove.

The latest figures include 38% who Strongly Approve of the job Trump is doing and 40% who Strongly Disapprove. This gives him a Presidential Approval Index rating of -2.

It will be fascinating to see how he fares tomorrow the day after the Speaker declared Democrats will seek to impeach.

The President is still calling out “Nervous Nancy.”

Nancy Pelosi just had a nervous fit. She hates that we will soon have 182 great new judges and sooo much more. Stock Market and employment records. She says she “prays for the President.” I don’t believe her, not even close. Help the homeless in your district Nancy. USMCA? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 5, 2019

As the President said, impeachment with no crime will be used to overturn any election as the opposing party so desires.

….This will mean that the beyond important and seldom used act of Impeachment will be used routinely to attack future Presidents. That is not what our Founders had in mind. The good thing is that the Republicans have NEVER been more united. We will win! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 5, 2019