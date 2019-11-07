Selling the mass delusion that men have periods and bear children

Americans are facing a cultural transformation of living in a state of mass delusion. People are willing to accept whatever fits the politically correct mantra regardless of how idiotic it is. We’ve gone from telling people to not deprive transgenders of their God-given rights to buying into the absurd lies some transgenders tell themselves.

Democrats insist that we believe men can have periods and bear children if people see themselves as women even if they are biological males.

It’s going on in the U.K. as well. Take the case of a birth coach who offended a few people.

THE BIRTH COACH WHO SAID WOMEN GIVE BIRTH

Birth coach Lynsey McCarthy-Calvert, 45, has been shunned by her professional organization Doula UK for saying only women can have babies. Her comments insulted a small group of confused transgenders who deny biology.

The Daily Mail reports that she was forced to stand down as spokesperson for Doula UK and has since resigned altogether from the national organization for birth coaches.

The Doula UK disagreement started after Cancer Research UK dropped the word “women” from its smear test campaign, instead of saying screening was “relevant for everyone aged 25-64 with a cervix.”

In response, Mrs. McCarthy-Calvert posted a photograph on Facebook of a negligee-clad woman somersaulting underwater, with the wording: “I am not a “cervix owner,” I am not a “menstruator,” I am not a “feeling”. “I am not defined by wearing a dress and lipstick. I am a woman: an adult human female”

Beneath it, she wrote:”Women birth all the people, make up half the population, but less than a third of the seats in the House of Commons are occupied by us.”

She claimed women were accused of transphobia more than men, arguing men were not “subjected to cries of bigotry and transphobia when they say they don’t want to have sex with a woman with a penis.” Most trans-women have not had their male genitalia removed. [That makes them men who dress up as women in our book]

A Facebook follower accused her of “absolutely disgusting language,” adding: “Also, you seem to be forgetting that not only women birth children.”

Doula insisted Mrs. McCarthy-Calvert buy into the mass delusion they’re selling and delete her post. She did delete it but resigned since Doula obviously doesn’t support the rights of women. It was only a small group of noisy agitators making the fuss and Doula immediately caved.

The transgenders are not representing their group well, but the people at Doula are worse. They aren’t doing anyone any favors by supporting a lie.

Stop the madness.