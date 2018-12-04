Sen. Booker “Sees” Jews, Loves Jews & Farrakhan! Take Our Truth Poll!

Before Senator Booker goes on an emotional, teary speech about his love for Jewish people and the Constitution, he should consider explaining his love of anti-Semites and people who beat up conservatives.

HE’S A FAKER

Faker Booker gave a phony, emotional speech calling for love of all mankind, especially Jewish people. He made a point of speaking out against anti-semitism although he’s a friend of Farrakhan’s and stands with people who boycott Israeli goods.

“Love says I see you…”, he said with a straight face. He sees you, Jewish people!

In this next photo, he is standing with BDS supporters.



ALL THE PEOPLE HE LOVES

Booker stuck up for Farrakhan until very recently. In October 2016, Booker tweeted a photo commemorating Farrakhan’s Million Man March. “May the unity and spirit of the march continue to live on,” he wrote, over a photo of a marcher brandishing a poster that included Louis Farrakhan.

Booker also referred to the Declaration of Independence and the Constitution and love for all people during his emotional, fake speech. Does that mean he will stop telling people to attack Republicans?

Rand Paul tried to get Booker to stop telling followers to go after Republicans. “When people like Cory Booker say get up in their face … What he doesn’t realize is that for every 1,000 persons who want to get up in your face, one of them is going to be unstable enough to commit violence,” Sen. Paul said.

This is the same man who talked of “revolution” and spilling the “blood of tyrants” — who he believes to be conservatives.

The far-left Democrat also loves to quote the dead, hate-filled racist Stokely Carmichael.

