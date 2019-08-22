Sen. Cotton says he is the one who first suggested buying Greenland

Sen. Tom Cotton is the man who first suggested Trump buy Greenland. Cotton, R-Arkansas, said he broached the topic with the Danish ambassador to the United States several months ago. He also recommended to President Donald Trump that he should try to buy the territory from Denmark.

Cotton said that he probably wouldn’t have canceled the trip and that the U.S. should continue exploring purchasing the Danish territory.

His acknowledgment came up in an interview for the Arkansas online news outlet.

Roby Brock of Talk Business and Politics at a luncheon in Little Rock brought it up on Wednesday afternoon in a lightly mocking way.

“Why are we talking about buying Greenland?” Brock asked dryly.

“Obviously, the right decision for this country,” Cotton replied. “There’s a reason why — so you’re joking — but I can reveal to you that several months ago I met with the Danish ambassador, and I proposed they sell Greenland to us.

“It’s obviously the right decision for the United States, and anyone who can’t see that is blinded by Trump derangement.”

Greenland is the largest island in the world and it’s beautiful and mineral-rich. The semiautonomous Arctic territory of Denmark is also strategically located militarily.

Cotton said that the Danish ambassador was surprised when he brought the idea forward months ago.

“It may have been surprising to a lot of people last week to hear it in the news, but there’s a reason why Harry Truman 70 years ago recognized this was an obvious advantage to the American people,” he said.

Cotton also pointed to Chinese efforts in recent years to construct several military bases in Greenland. Those deals faltered after U.S. diplomats lobbied Denmark to shut down talks between Greenland and China.

It would be a great purchase.

If Obama came up with the idea, the lying, corrupt media would have loved it.

Climate hysterics say it’s melting away and if that’s true [but it isn’t] that will make it quite a resort.