Sen. Cruz calls out YouTube for taking down over 300 Trump ads

Google YouTube has taken down more than 300 Trump ads supporting his reelection this year and did it without explanation. Ted Cruz says it’s exactly why conservatives don’t trust Big Tech:

300+ ads supporting Trump’s reelection were taken down by @Google & @YouTube for violating company policy–yet no one knows what policies the ads violated. Lack of transparency & bias against conservatives is why the American people don’t trust #BigTech.https://t.co/QDVYnWwHO0 — Senator Ted Cruz (@SenTedCruz) December 2, 2019

In response to concerns raised after the 2016 election cycle, Google and YouTube, like Facebook, keep a searchable archive of political ads that have run on the site.

60 Minutes reviewed the archive to learn more about President Trump’s problematic political ads. We found that over 300 video ads were taken down by Google and YouTube, mostly over the summer, for violating company policy. But the archive doesn’t detail what policy was violated. Was it copyright violation? A lie or extreme inaccuracy? Faulty grammar? Bad punctuation? It’s unclear. The ads determined to be offending are not available to be screened. We found very little transparency in the transparency report.

They also claim they don’t censor conservatives. That we know personally is a lie.

Google YouTube also likes to claim that ads telling the truth are lies. For example, an ad about Joe Biden bragging he extorted Ukraine was against their policy and the media claimed it was false. Obviously, it was true.

Look at how they censor Christians, Prager U, and anyone who isn’t in line with their policies. With us, they just keep us hidden.

Google supports the Socialist Democrat candidates and the censorship will only get worse as the election nears. Facebook’s Zuckerberg is holding fast and not censoring or removing ads.

Twitter has banned ads altogether which helps Democrats since they can rely on the media to promote them and their leftist causes.