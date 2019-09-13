Sen. Cruz Issues a Very Stark Warning About the Future of Texas

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) sent out an alarming warning Thursday at the Christian Science Monitor breakfast. He told the gathering that Republican-leaning Texas would be “hotly contested” in the 2020 election.

What makes this most concerning is the changes we see in Texas demographically that are bringing about this change are permanent for all intents and purposes.

Cruz said, “I think Texas is a battleground. I think Texas is going to be hotly contested in 2020. I believe the President will win Texas. I think it will be closer than last time.”

Each time gets closer as progressives swallow it up. They are consuming each state, one by one. Senator Cruz himself only won by less than 3% against the scrawny fool, Robert Francis O’Rourke.

Once Texas ends up in the blue column with California and New York, it’s over. There is no coming back from there.

STATISTICS SAY TEXAS WILL SOON TURN BLUE

CNN posted an article this month stating that the fast-growing metropolitan cities in Texas will move the state blue in the near future, and with it, the country.

If Republicans lose Texas, there won’t be enough electoral votes for Republicans to win the presidency again in the foreseeable future. The entire country will be California without the great weather.

CNN blames Trump’s messaging but it’s the media’s response to the President that is more of a problem. What they don’t discuss is why it’s becoming more diverse in Texas.

Texas gained almost nine Hispanic residents for every additional white resident last year. Hispanics will soon replace whites as the dominant race. Hispanics are expected to become the largest population group in Texas as soon as 2022.

Most people will be shocked by these sudden changes.

New population estimates released Thursday by the U.S. Census Bureau showed the Hispanic population climbed to nearly 11.4 million. That amounts to an annual gain of 214,736 through July 2018 and an increase of 1.9 million since 2010.

The white population, meanwhile, grew by just 24,075 last year. Texas still has a larger white population — up to 11.9 million last year — but it has only grown by roughly 484,000 since 2010. The 47% of Hispanics in Texas live in the state’s five largest counties, with Harris County (Houston area) leading the list at 2 million Hispanic residents.

Tarrant County (Fort Worth area) has seen a 26% growth of Hispanic residents since 2010, now at 609,236, up from 482,977 in 2010.

The Hispanic population has grown the most but the Asian population is growing the fastest. The black population has remained stagnant. Maybe that’s because Democrats have convinced them that killing their unborn is a stellar idea.

Hispanics and Asians are mostly voting for Democrats.

As Texas grows more diverse, a UT poll shows Texans are becoming politically divided. The population changes are moving the state into the blue column much as it did in California.

Republicans are attempting to educate the new Americans. They have put a guest worker program in place and it’s very popular.

Pray for Texas. How Texas goes, so goes the country.