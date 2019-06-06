Sen Cruz tells YouTube, ‘DON’T BLACKLIST ANYBODY,’ it won’t ‘end well’

Senator Ted Cruz came out swinging in support of Steven Crowder who has been de-monetized by YouTube after a far-left Vox activist, Carlos Maza, complained. Maza got his army of leftist followers to also trash Crowder. The loudest, nastiest voices get the results.

Cruz called the censorship “ridiculous.”

“YouTube is not the Star Chamber — stop playing God & silencing those voices you disagree with. This will not end well,” wrote Cruz to his 3.3 million followers.

The. Texas senator retweeted Ben Shapiro’s comment mentioning the fact that the day after Crowder was told he didn’t violate the YouTube standards, they took his income away.

Social media analytics website Social Blade estimates Crowder could have been generating as much $1.29 million annually from his YouTube channel.

DOUBLE STANDARD

Cruz pointed to the provocative comments made by TBS’s Samantha Bee and actor Jim Carrey as examples of what he says is a double standard.

“This is nuts. YouTube needs to explain why @scrowder is banned, but @iamsambee (“Ivanka is a feckless c***.”) & @JimCarrey (“look at my pretty picture of Gov. Kay Ivey being murdered in the womb”) aren’t. No coherent standard explains it. Here’s an idea: DON’T BLACKLIST ANYBODY,” he wrote.

Why aren’t more Republicans coming out in support of free speech?