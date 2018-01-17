Sen. Cruz Warned Social Media Execs They Could Be Liable

Senator Ted Cruz grilled three social media leaders/liars about their censorship of conservative voices, which they deny doing. Spokespersons from Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube claim there is no censorship but recent videos released by undercover reporter James O’Keefe prove otherwise.
This is as Mark Zuckerberg announced he will up the censorship, making it much harder to find companies on Facebook.
There is no question that all three censor conservative content, but they lied. They ban the malicious content, said the Twitter executive, which the left thinks covers all conservatives.
The Twitter executive said the company down-ranks a user for “engaging in targeted abuse against minorities,” which covers people who don’t want open borders, unlimited refugee immigration, the importing of terrorists.
Cruz tripped him up, “For some people who are posting you’ll restrict viewership only to those who are actively following them?”
All of us on the right have been victimized by these people, watching our audiences disappear. They’re lying and they have control of all the social media.
Cruz ended by warning them that if they “are a neutral public forum, it does not allow for censorship, and if they are not a neutral public forum, the entire predicate for immunity under the CDA is claiming to be a neutral public forum, so you can’t have it both ways.”
It’s nice to know there is some recourse though not much given their penchant for lying, secrecy, covering up.
At least one senator cares. The entire GOP should be screaming about this.
This is legally comparable to the cake bakers case in the recent SCOTUS case.
It was sickening listening to these Tech representatives. The statements were more of a “Press Release” than informative.
Facebook and YouTube, in particular, do NOT follow their OWN guidelines. When there are obvious accounts promoting terrorism they reply “..does not violate terms of service..”.
There was quite a fascinating video by Cernovich who took a test of what would violate their terms of service and failed miserably. It was SO convoluted that no one could determine whether or not something was in violation. So what they are doing it utterly pointless.
This smacks in the face of all that is going on in government. IRS was after conservatives, no consequences, FBI,CIA, and the DOJ same thing. When the heck will people be held accountable for their actions? Crickets….
they want conservatives and libertarians gone, obliterated, it’s a new leftist world.
Comments are closed.