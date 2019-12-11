Sen. Cruz was mocked online for exposing unbelievable corruption

Senator Ted Cruz, highlighting the 17 so-called errors, omissions, and mistakes in the FISA applications, exposed the very serious abuse of power uncovered by the Inspector General’s FISA abuse report.

“This pattern of facts makes me angry,” Cruz told Mr. Horowitz at the hearing today.

“These aren’t typos,” he noted. A number of the uncovered errors found are “deeply troubling” and “grotesque abuse of power.”

Sen. Cruz made a point of one particularly blatant “mistake.” The FBI failed to tell the FISA court that the Christopher Steele dossier about Trump and Russia they used to try and justify their surveillance of Page had been funded by the DNC.

That’s a pretty bad “error.”

The FBI relied entirely on the [fake] dossier, according to Horowitz.

Cruz also noted that FBI lawyer, Kevin Clinesmith, altered an email to try and make it seem as though Page was not a CIA source, and the email was then presented before the FISA court. Horowitz agreed that is what happened.

Cruz asked the Inspector General if an average person would be prosecuted for doing that. Watch for the answer which you undoubtedly know already.

“Private citizens ‘would be considered for’ prosecution if they had deceived courts in the same manner as FBI lawyers did to procure FISA warrants on former Trump campaign staffer Carter Page.”

“This wasn’t Jason Bourne,” Cruz said in closing. “This was Beavis and Butt-Head.”

The left-wing has fully commandeered control of Twitter and is mocking him for exposing this corruption — sad but true.

Watch:

THIS IS THE LEFT’S IDEA OF DEBATE AND A RESPONSE TO CORRUPTION

They don’t seem to know what is going on much of the time or they don’t care. Conservatives used to be the loyal lovers of all people in law enforcement but leftists have taken over and look at how it has worked out.

Oh lord no one let me know at #TedCruz was gonna be speaking. #HorowitzIGReport hasn’t he embarrass himself enough? #HorowitzHearing pic.twitter.com/G4iZMaUbUK — Emily (@lafemmemagique) December 11, 2019

I involuntarily,

Hisssssssssssssssssssssssss

when #TedCruz gets his time

in #SenateHearing Anyone else think that Cruz’s

new beard makes him appear

more reptile-like? #JustCurious pic.twitter.com/A6x1popSs7 — Ron *Thug* Hall (@RonHall46) December 11, 2019

Who do you blame? #TedCruz or the people who sent him back to congress? #ImpeachmentHearings — SLD (@DITUPAC3361) December 11, 2019

My senators, @JohnCornyn and @tedcruz love a president who loves Putin more than he loves Americans. Pathetic cowards. #TurnTexasBlue https://t.co/jAouwdpNsN — Susan Markus (@skmarkus) December 11, 2019