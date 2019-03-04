Sen. Gillibrand Says Green New Deal Will Have Bipartisan Support

The radical U.S. Senator from New York, Kirsten Gillibrand, who wants to abolish ICE, keep our borders open, enact Medicare for All, and tax us at absurd rates. She thinks the Green New Deal is a great idea. She doesn’t explain how we will all pay for it, but we know the answer to that. it will be done through high taxation and the printing of money. At some point, the economy will collapse.

There is no doubt in my mind that some Republican will consider voting for it.

The Green New Deal is three things, Kirsten Gillibrand said. It is infrastructure, which is widely bipartisan. The second piece of the Green New Deal is jobs [as if the government can create anything]. The third part of the Green New Deal is clean air and clean water.

Watch:

.@SenGillibrand: Of course the #GreenNewDeal will pass with bipartisan support. “The Green New Deal is 3 things, it is infrastructure, which is widely bipartisan … The 2nd piece of the Green New Deal is jobs … The 3rd part of the GND is clean water and clean water.” pic.twitter.com/qbiTT7zXqu — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) March 4, 2019

Just remember what is really in this GND.

It is a complete take over of our economic, financial, political, and societal structures. It guarantees a socialist nation as the end product and sounds like something the U.N. would put out.

AOC and her commie cohorts think that in ten years, we are going to rebuild every structure in the United States, go to net-zero carbon emissions without nuclear, give our hard-earned money to people unwilling to work, getting rid of “farting cows” and airplanes, and on and on it goes.