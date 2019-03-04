Sen. Gillibrand Says Green New Deal Will Have Bipartisan Support

The radical U.S. Senator from New York, Kirsten Gillibrand, who wants to abolish ICE, keep our borders open, enact Medicare for All, and tax us at absurd rates. She thinks the Green New Deal is a great idea. She doesn’t explain how we will all pay for it, but we know the answer to that. it will be done through high taxation and the printing of money. At some point, the economy will collapse.
There is no doubt in my mind that some Republican will consider voting for it.
The Green New Deal is three things, Kirsten Gillibrand said. It is infrastructure, which is widely bipartisan. The second piece of the Green New Deal is jobs [as if the government can create anything]. The third part of the Green New Deal is clean air and clean water.
Watch:
.@SenGillibrand: Of course the #GreenNewDeal will pass with bipartisan support.
“The Green New Deal is 3 things, it is infrastructure, which is widely bipartisan … The 2nd piece of the Green New Deal is jobs … The 3rd part of the GND is clean water and clean water.” pic.twitter.com/qbiTT7zXqu
Just remember what is really in this GND.
It is a complete take over of our economic, financial, political, and societal structures. It guarantees a socialist nation as the end product and sounds like something the U.N. would put out.
AOC and her commie cohorts think that in ten years, we are going to rebuild every structure in the United States, go to net-zero carbon emissions without nuclear, give our hard-earned money to people unwilling to work, getting rid of “farting cows” and airplanes, and on and on it goes.
So, even IF AOC and the other Socialist get the GND passed and it is enforced… there are many factual issues with it:
#1 – no more USA Jet airline industry in 10 years – Who will tell the 50K TSA union workers than their “Democrat” vote put them out of work?
#2 – The state owned airlines of the rest of the world will be happy to jet Americans from boarder airports to other part of the world – Putin and Chairman Mao will be delighted in their win.
#3 – No coal in 10 years ? By By steel industry. It is simply impossible to make steel from iron ore without out “coke” – maybe these idiots think this means CocaCola Coke ? NOPE – coke from coal. Only way to extract the iron from iron-oxide, creating CO2
Want to know the difference between France’s Yellow Vests and the future US Yellow Vests? 500 million firearms in the hands of Patriots