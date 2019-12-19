Sen. Graham strongly rejects the House’s ‘constitutional extortion’

Senator Lindsey Graham made an excellent point Thursday about the Democrat extortion over the articles of impeachment. Nancy Pelosi is holding them back until the Senate bows to her process wishes.

“The Constitution never envisioned the House being able to impeach the president and dictate the terms of the trial in the Senate and hold them back at a time of their choosing,” Sen. Graham said. “That does create a Constitutional extortion mechanism that’s dangerous for the country.”

Nancy Pelosi won’t transmit the articles of impeachment to the Senate. She’s extorting the Senate, or trying to, to set up the process she wants. She has finally gone too far. The experts seem to concur that the Senate can act without her and hold a vote to acquit.

The Senate has sole authority. Article I, Section 3 says: “The Senate shall have the sole Power to try all Impeachments.” Democrats know that. They have been quoting it for at least a week.

The Senate makes the rules and has the final decision.

Sen. McConnell won’t give in to their demands. He sounded righteously angry this afternoon.

Sen. Lindsey Graham: “So my concern is the precedent we’re setting. In the future, you could have House impeach a president, hold the articles back as a way to extort the president.” pic.twitter.com/AUcVsxo0Pq — The Hill (@thehill) December 19, 2019

No dice baby. Send the articles over or just watch the acquittal. Whatever you decide Nancy, you look foolish.

And, as he also said, Pelosi doesn't get to be Speaker and Senate Majority Leader.