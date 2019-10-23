Sen. Grassley thinks deep state will ‘deep-six’ the FISA abuse report

Senator Grassley tweeted that he believes the “deep state” will “deep six” the FISA abuse report. Sadly, he’s probably right, or it will be cleansed by the time we see it.

Where is the FISA abuse report which has gone through interminable delays and likely rewrites? If it comes out after the impeachment, you’ll know the fix is in. Senator Grassley just accused the deep state — the bureaucrats running a shadow government — of deep-sixing the report.

“All of the delays and excuses why the Horowitz IG FISA report isn’t public yet after several months of anticipation of its issues leads me to the suspicion it’s going to be ‘deep six’ by the deep state,” Grassley wrote on Twitter.

All of the delays and excuses why the Horowitz IG FISA report isn’t public yet after several months of anticipation of its issues leads me to the suspicion it’s going to be “deep six” by the deep state — ChuckGrassley (@ChuckGrassley) October 22, 2019

These reports are supposed to be handled expeditiously.

IS HOROWITZ LEGIT?

The DOJ Inspector General who authored the report, Michael Horowitz, donated $1000 to the campaign of Democrat Michael Bennet, a former colleague who’s running to unseat Trump. Bennet’s brother is the editorial page editor of the New York Times. The NY Times is the newspaper that received the leaked Comey memo Horowitz later concluded was not classified, investigative reporter Paul Sperry stated in a recent article.

Horowitz’s last three reports found all kinds of problems but the conclusions were always whitewashing of Democrats who looked guilty. Andrew McCabe was an exception but he still hasn’t been held to account.

Mr. Hororwitz does have an excellent reputation, so we must wait and see.

WERE THERE TWO DIFFERENT COUNTERINTEL BRIEFINGS?

Meanwhile, Senators Grassley and Johnson have fired off a letter to FBI Director Christopher Wray demanding he turn over notes from the August 2016 counterintelligence defensive briefings to Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump. They suspect the FBI gave two different briefings –one to Hillary Clinton, and another to Donald Trump.

That has long been the rumor.

THIS IS THE PROPER LEDE FOR WHAT MIGHT BE A BOMBSHELL

The title of a recent NBC News article about Attorney General Bill Barr’s investigation into the origins of the Trump-Russia probe is, AG Barr expands mysterious review into origin of Russia investigation. The subtitle is If U.S. Attorney John Durham is conducting a criminal investigation, it’s not clear what allegations of wrongdoing are being examined.

The lede is A review launched by Attorney General William Barr into the origins of the Russia investigation has expanded significantly amid concerns about whether the probe has any legal or factual basis, multiple current and former officials told NBC News.

The real lede which should have formed the title is, “Justice Department officials have said that Durham has found something significant and that critics should be careful.”

After NBC bloviated about how baffled they were by the strangeness of it all, midway down into the article, they wrote the sentence above.

According to NBC News’ anonymous sources, no one who knows anything has been interviewed. That would be people like Peter Strzok and Andrew McCabe who are possible subjects of the probe.

NBC News added, “Durham has been busy on other fronts. He traveled with Barr to the United Kingdom and Italy in an effort to examine the contributions of foreign countries to the Russia probe. A Justice Department spokeswoman said the list of countries being examined includes Ukraine, but she declined to say whether Durham is investigating “corruption related to the DNC server,” as Mulvaney put it in his Thursday news conference.”