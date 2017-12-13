Sen. Grassley Wants Answers on “Insurance Policy”, Secret Phones to Hillary

Senator Chuck Grassley, Chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee, wants answers on the “insurance policy” that seemingly corrupt FBI agent Peter Strzok referenced in his texts with his mistress. Strzok was referring to his strategy to stop Trump should he be elected President.

Grassley also wants to know about the secret phones used to talk to Hillary Clinton, which were likely used to evade FOIA. He said if the DoJ wants to earn the public trust, they must be transparent and the ” FBI can’t be political”.

FBI owes answers abt “insurance policy” against Trump victory…& if nothing to hide, why would senior FBI leaders use secret phones that “cant be traced” to talk Hillary? DOJ needs to give JudicComm full transparency/cooperation 2 restore public trust. FBI CANT BE POLITICAL — ChuckGrassley (@ChuckGrassley) December 13, 2017

If you didn’t hear about the secret phones, that was a revelation in the released texts.

CBS News reported this Lisa Page text: Also in March, Page seems to be concerned about whether the things they say about Mr. Trump can be found out. “So look, you say we can text on that phone when we talk about Hillary because it cant be traced,” she wrote.

According to the texts, Strzok and his FBI concubine hated Congress, Republicans, Bernie Sanders, Donald Trump, Ted Cruz, Martin O’Malley, Trump followers, and the list goes on until Page responds, that they “hate everyone and everything”.

Just the people you want picking our President!

Grassley’s tweet followed this one from Bret Baier, host of Special Report:

Text-from Peter Strzok to Lisa Page (Andy is Andrew McCabe): “I want to believe the path u threw out 4 consideration in Andy’s office-that there’s no way he gets elected-but I’m afraid we can’t take that risk.It’s like an insurance policy in unlikely event u die be4 you’re 40” — Bret Baier (@BretBaier) December 13, 2017