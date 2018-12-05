Sen. Hirono Says Dems Are Too Smart & Knowledgeable for Voters

Looney Senator Hirono (D-HI) is now claiming that Democrats are having trouble connecting with voters because they’re so smart and know so much. Hirono had trouble saying it because legible speech is not her strong suit.

That would be funny if it wasn’t so dangerously ridiculous.

Dems have their 47 percent guaranteed voters who are so smart they can’t get jobs, pay federal income taxes, and have to collect government freebies.

Hirono is typical of elitists. They know more than us, justify manipulating us, and want to rule over us.

Alexandria O-Cortez is typical of how smart they are and how knowledgeable they are.

Hirono is the moonbat who told men to “just shut up and step up” and “do the right thing for a change” in reference to keeping Judge Kavanaugh off the Supreme Court. She wanted the Justice convicted without due process and with no evidence. Yep, she’s a real genius.

The hack takes money from wife beaters by the way.

Democratic Senator Hirono claims Democrats have a hard time “connecting” with voters because of “how smart [Democrats] are” & “know so much.” https://t.co/ateVjnYBYi pic.twitter.com/rFoLcdrZX2 — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) December 4, 2018