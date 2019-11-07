Sen. Kennedy feels sorry for Speaker Pelosi given her dumbness

Republican Louisiana Sen. John Kennedy bashed House Speaker Nancy Pelosi during President Trump’s rally in Louisiana on Wednesday night.

“In three short years, President Trump has doubled the growth in the greatest economy in all of human history. And do you know what our Democratic friends have done for him?” Kennedy asked. “Speaker Nancy Pelosi is trying to impeach him.”

“I don’t mean any disrespect, but it must suck to be that dumb,” Kennedy said.

He then went on to talk about what the Democratic governor offers — “crappy.” He said that the same people who vote for Pelosi are sending millions to get Democrat Governor Edwards re-elected.

He makes a good point. Let’s pray for her the same way she prays for the President and his followers. Let’s also hope Louisiana votes out “crappy.”