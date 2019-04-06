Sen. Kennedy’s really funny interview about Trump’s tax returns

This is a really good interview. Senator John Kennedy of Louisiana always has the best one-liners.

In this video, he went on a rant about how stupid the Chairman of the House Ways and Means committee, Richard Neal is. Kennedy pointed to the rationale Neal used for demanding Trump’s tax returns. He said it was to determine how well the IRS is auditing tax returns. Kennedy said he “can’t believe the American people are going to fall for that.”

“It must really suck to be that dumb,” he continued. Listen to it, it’s really good.

His humorous tack was very effective.

The Democrats made the President’s tax returns a major issue, but it hasn’t caught fire. Literally, almost no one cares.

Neal is dumb, isn’t he?

Go to 07:14: