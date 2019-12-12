Sen. McConnell Will Reportedly Move to Acquit the President

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) will reportedly move to acquit President Trump if the House of Representatives impeaches him, not just dismiss the charges with a motion, CNN reports.

Senator McConnell will appear on ‘Hannity’ tonight and might tell us more.

Whatever they do will be fine. No matter what their decision, the Democrats will have an attack ready.

According to two Republican Senators who spoke to CNN, the GOP wants to have a vote on acquittal to clear President Trump of charges brought against him by the House Democrats, not just a motion to dismiss the case.

They don’t want to simply dismiss charges and have the decision up in the air. Republicans want the President cleared.

This impeachment was always dead in the water once it reached the Senate. They would never get the 67 votes needed to convict the President when 53 senators are Republicans and Democrats don’t even have a crime. The Constitution calls for “high crimes and misdemeanors,” like something Benedict Arnold did.

McConnell might not have the 51 votes for dismissal since some senators disagree with that approach.

THEY DON’T HAVE A CASE

House Democrats announced two articles of impeachment – they are vague and they are not crimes outlined in the Constitution.

Their case is weak, worse than weak.

The Democrats went through bribery, extortion, quid pro quo, and even treason, but ended up with two non-crimes — abuse of power and obstruction of Congress. There is nothing to support either charge.

Nancy Pelosi was asked about that today and feigned ignorance. “I’m not a lawyer,” she said.

In fact, they don’t have a case. If they did, they would go for bribery in a second. They could possibly get Biden for that, but not the President.

They rested much of their entire case on Ambassador Sondland but Ukraine President Zelensky’s top aide Andriy Yermak just told Time Magazine that nothing Sondland said happened actually happened. Yermak’s statement blew up their case so they settled on two vague charges because there was nothing else.

When asked why Democrats didn’t include “bribery” in the impeachment resolution after she made the allegation against President @realDonaldTrump, the best answer @SpeakerPelosi can muster is: “I, myself, am not a lawyer.” pic.twitter.com/NJRkSNvSu7 — BlazeTV (@BlazeTV) December 12, 2019

The nine-page articles were released on Tuesday and can be read here.

The Senate will clear the President of all charges and the Democrat lemmings will drop off the cliff.

Democrats want to nationalize everything and President Trump stands in their way. The following is one example of the control they want to exercise — total control. Democrats are very far-left at this point.

Governing is a question of priorities. Listen to what the House Democrats are prioritizing. Listen to what they’re doing today while crucial legislation goes unfinished. ⇩ pic.twitter.com/VH4kC7LRl0 — Leader McConnell (@senatemajldr) December 12, 2019