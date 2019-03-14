Sen. Mike Lee Turns on Trump, Will Vote with Dems on Declaration

Senator Mike Lee has turned against the President and will vote with the Democrats to stop the National Emergency Declaration.

“We tried to cut a deal, the president didn’t appear interested,” Lee told The Hill on Wednesday.

“I’ll be voting ‘yes,'” he added.

Lee led with a bill that would limit the national emergency power of the Executive branch, but the bill would leave Trump’s border declaration in place. So far, 14 other Republicans support the bill in the Senate. The President has indicated he’s not interested.

It wouldn’t have passed anyway. Nancy Pelosi said she’s not interested and would kill any attempt to alter the declaration.

Lee is ignoring the fact that the Democrats are torching the President every day and are socialists now. He is also forgetting about the invasion at our border. With all that is going on, Lee will vote with Thom Tillis, Lisa Murkowski, Susan Collins, and Rand Paul to pass the Democrats’ bill.

The senator even said the National Emergency Declaration was legal in February. We don’t blame him for not liking it, but this is more of Republicans not working with the President to secure our border. They leave him no options.

My initial assessment is that what Pres. Trump announced is legal. Whether or not it should be legal is a different matter. Congress has been ceding far too much power to the exec. branch for decades. We should use this moment as an opportunity to start taking that power back. — Mike Lee (@SenMikeLee) February 15, 2019

The President will not sign it and the Senate will probably not have the votes to override his veto.

This is allegedly embarrassing to the President, but to the American public, wouldn’t it be more embarrassing to the Republican senators who are voting to keep the invasion going and are turncoats voting with Democrats?

What do you think?