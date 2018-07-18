Sen. Paul Bashes Commie John Brennan as a “Bigoted…Unhinged” CIA Director

Senator Rand Paul didn’t spare the adjectives in describing the ex-Communist and former CIA director John Brennan. He told Bill Hemmer, a Fox News host, that Brennan is the “most biased, bigoted, over-the-top, hyperbolic, unhinged director of the C.I.A. we’ve ever had.”

Hard to argue with that.

Hemmer asked him to give his thoughts on the Trump-Putin summit. He specifically asked what he thought of Brennan calling the President “treasonous” for his comments during the joint presser.

“John Brennan started out his adulthood by voting for the Communist Party presidential candidate. He is now ending his career by showing himself to be the most biased, bigoted, over-the-top, hyperbolic, unhinged director of the C.I.A. we’ve ever had,” said Paul.

“It really is an insult to everything about our government, to have a former head of the C.I.A. calling the President treasonous just because he doesn’t like him. You know, I filibustered Brennan. I tried to keep Brennan from ever being the leader of the C.I.A. But realize that Brennan and Clapper are known for wanting to expand the authority of the intelligence agencies to grab up everyone’s information,” he added.

The left wanted the President to humiliate Putin instead of striving for peace. If he had done that, they still wouldn’t have been happy.

WAR TALK ON CNN

Prior to the summit, CNN hosts Chris Cuomo and Christiane Amanpour discussed the Russia hacking of Democrat servers. They called it an act of war.

“The big, ugly white elephant in the room will be the U.S. election hacking,” Cuomo said from his station in Finland.

“We’ve been calling it meddling, but I’m trying to stay away from the word because it’s just way too mild,” he said. “This is an act of war.”

War talk, really?

Watch Rand Paul bash Brennan: