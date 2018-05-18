Sen. Paul Is Concerned About Gina Haspel’s Ties to Trump Hater Brennan

Sen. Rand Paul’s concerns about Gina Haspel becoming the next CIA Director, are not limited to her interrogation tactics. He is concerned about her relationship to her former boss John Brennan who has proven himself to be a hate-filled partisan.

On Tuesday, Paul (R-Ky.) told Fox News’s Neil Cavuto that Haspel is a “close acolyte” of former CIA Director John Brennan, a Trump hater. And Sen. Paul wants to know what Haspel may know about CIA involvement in surveillance of the Trump campaign.

The CIA didn’t run the dossier operation but Senator Paul suggests she knows what went on.

On the 15th, Senator Paul sent a letter asking questions addressing his concerns but he believes she has not answered his questions directly.

Earlier today, I sent the @CIA a letter inquiring about Ms. Haspel’s involvement or coordination in possible surveillance of then-candidate @realDonaldTrump. I await a response. pic.twitter.com/BncHW1KJvY — Senator Rand Paul (@RandPaul) May 15, 2018

Senator Paul believes British intelligence gave information to John Brennan as CIA Director.

He is concerned about the nuances in the way Gina Haspel worded her answers during testimony. They twist wording so they can go back and say they didn’t lie. He wants to know if Brennan got information from the British incidentally.

.@RandPaul: “Gina Haspel is categorically denying that [the CIA] got information from the British intelligence. And if what I’m saying today is not her opinion, she needs to speak up today and she needs to say ‘did British intelligence give information to @JohnBrennan?'” pic.twitter.com/q0XcWnvUZ4 — FOX Business (@FoxBusiness) May 18, 2018