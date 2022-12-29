Sen Penn: It’s Time To Send Unvaxxed Citizens to Jail

Sean Penn, the son of a communist, is giving out medical advice. He thinks it’s criminal not to engage in a culture of common sense. If someone chooses not to get vaccinated, they should stay home, not go to work, and remain completely isolated. In fact, they should go to jail. Unfortunately, people listen to these elitist know-nothing snobs.

Penn campaigned for Hugo Chavez in Pennsylvania and slobbered over El Chapoo to get an interview. He loves the hard-left policies.

Civil Rights attorney Aaron Siri said, “Mandates are the tool of bullies, criminals and dictators. If a patient refuses a medical product after being conveyed its benefits and risks, then that is called informed consent. They were informed and did not consent. Mandating over this objection is immoral and illiberal.”

Elites don’t care about you. They care about themselves, their wealth, their fame and their power over you! Here’s Sean Penn, stating the unvaccinated should lose their jobs, their freedoms & rights. And if they don’t give them up voluntarily, they should lose them forcibly 🤡 pic.twitter.com/EtwmQVuOtM — Bernie’s Tweets (@BernieSpofforth) December 29, 2022

Here’s a response to Sean Penn.

Ted Nugent message to the Vaxxed Sheeple‼️😆Sean Penn is a douche bag. pic.twitter.com/7p6jPcJNCH — Jibril Tarik Blackstone (@JTBlackstone) December 22, 2022

Related