Sen. Rand Paul Loses Battle to Defund Planned Parenthood

The Senate rejected an effort by Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.) to attach a provision blocking federal funding for Planned Parenthood to a massive government spending bill, the Hill reported.

Senators voted 45-48 on Paul’s amendment, with 60 votes needed to add the provision to the spending bill. The usual Democrats posing as GOP Sens. — Susan Collins (Maine) and Lisa Murkowski (Alaska) — voted with Democrats to oppose the amendment.

Leadership agreed to block “poison pill” provisions, which would threaten the bipartisan support for the Defense-Education-Labor-Health and Human Services appropriations bill.

The senator wanted to stop taxpayer funding to the wealthy abortionists of PP. No matter what you think of abortion, taxpayers should not be funding a private organization that in many cases goes against the basic values of many Americans.

Paul spoke against his colleagues on the Senate floor.

“I will never apologize for standing up for life. If it took exposing the preference of so many in my own party to continue reckless spending over protecting the innocent, it was a fight worth having,” Paul said in a statement after the vote.

“The question is, what is more important to these Republicans? Saving lives or spending money?” he asked.

Sen. Dick Durbin (D-Ill.) noted ahead of the Senate’s vote that abortion was a “divisive issue” and that he would oppose Paul’s amendment.

“Many people have different strongly held … beliefs on this particular issue,” he said.

That’s true but why do we have to pay for a private organization many of us don’t believe in?