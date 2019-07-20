Sen. Jon Tester urged Democrats looking to beat Trump in the 2020 race to “punch him in the face” in an interview on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” Thursday.

He also accused Trump of embracing dictators. Actually, Obama did that with Castro, the Mullahs and the African dictators he feted at the White House Monster Ball.

These presidents have to do that to some degree or they won’t be able to deal with much of the world.

Tester is simply another dishonest leftist thug.

You can hear that on this clip:

The lawmaker tweeted a portion of his interview with Joe Scarborough, declaring that “we should be able to disagree on policy without this hateful rhetoric.”

But on the air, he had no problem spewing some “hateful’ and violent rhetoric of his own. He left that out in this clip.

On @Morning_Joe I said we should be able to disagree on policy without this hateful rhetoric, and we’ve got to call it out. And then we need to keep talking about how we’re going to make healthcare more affordable, invest in infrastructure, and bring down our debt. pic.twitter.com/euWjbXRM61 — Senator Jon Tester (@SenatorTester) July 18, 2019

President Trump campaigned against Tester in Montana but this was one he didn’t win. Tester is far-left all the way but says quite the opposite when he’s running for office.

Jon Tester says one thing to voters and does the EXACT OPPOSITE in Washington. Tester takes his orders form Pelosi & Schumer. Tester wants to raise your taxes, take away your 2A, open your borders, and deliver MOB RULE. Retire Tester & Elect America-First Patriot Matt Rosendale! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 19, 2018