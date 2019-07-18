Sen. Elizabeth Warren attempted to put own the nominee for Secretary of Defense, Mark Esper. She flew into a rage when things didn’t work out and she couldn’t continue her battering of the Secretary of the Army and former Army Ranger who served in the Gulf War.

Esper once worked for Raytheon and she wanted him to basically promise he wouldn’t work for any defense contractor for at least four years after he leaves his position as Secretary of Defense.

He said he would not.

Warren was grandstanding. Esper is highly regarded by left and right.

The angry socialist suggested he would make decisions in his “own financial interests.”

“You can’t make those commitments to this committee. That means you should not be confirmed as Secretary of Defense.” the Democrat harpy declared.

He tried to explain but she doesn’t really want answers, just victims if they’re tied to Trump.

THE REBUTTAL

Despite her efforts, Esper delivered a powerful rebuttal to Warren’s accusations.

“At the age of 18 I went to West Point, and I swore an oath to defend this Constitution, and I embraced a motto called duty and honor and country. And I’ve lived my life in accordance with those values ever since then. I went to war for this country. I served overseas for this country,” he said.

“I’ve stepped down from jobs that paid me well more than what I was working anywhere else. And each time it was to serve the public good and to serve the young men and women of our armed services,” Esper told the committee.

“So, no, I disagree — I think the presumption is that anybody that comes from the business or the corporate world is corrupt,” he added.

THE BEST WAS AT THE END WHEN SHE LOST IT

Then Warren blew but her time was up and she fought over that, claiming his time was up, not hers.

“Okay, so I’m asking the question. No, this is not right, Mr. Chairman. He does not — I didn’t ask a question at the end,” she protested.

Esper was then able to explain that then-president Obama hired an ex-Raytheon employee.