Senate Minority Leader Schumer Is on Board with Studying Reparations

Democrats in the Senate are reportedly seriously considering the idea of studying how the U.S. might administer reparations for those allegedly impacted by slavery 150 years ago.

The study findings are pre-determined.

Kamala Harris, who has been running with the reparations banner, wants endless reparations and not just cash.

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA), said she also supported the idea and then waffled.

In April, Sen. Cory Booker (D-NJ) formally introduced a bill that would “establish a commission to study possible reparations.” Since then, he’s brought on a number of senators running for president, including Sens. Bernie Sanders (I-VT), Amy Klobuchar (D-MN), Kirsten Gillibrand (D-NY), Harris, and Warren.

Booker now has the horrid Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) on board.

Schumer, who on Monday excoriated Trump over his comments, told reporters the following day that racism is “the poison of America.” He then pledged to support establishing a commission to study reparations for slavery and discriminatory laws.

“The disparities in race affect everything, not just the obvious things,” Schumer said. “The legacy of slavery and Jim Crow are still with us.”

Last month, Yahoo Finance estimated that Booker’s legislation would cost $17.1 trillion if enacted. About 30 million Americans would be eligible, per one Duke University economist.

Who is going to pay? I’m not, I owe nothing. My ancestors fought, and some died fighting for the Union in the Civil War.

This is very extreme and more evidence that the four communist squad members are not an anomaly. They are the Democratic Party.