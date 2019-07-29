Senator Brags About Breaking the Law, Brings Foreigners In for Photo-op

Open borders Sen. Ron Wyden (D-OR) shared a video online Saturday bragging about breaking the law. He personally escorted a Mexican citizen who was eight months pregnant into the U.S. to make an asylum claim. Cameras were on hand.

He did this as Border Patrol is trying to deal with tens of thousands pouring in each week, overcrowding detention centers. This is all while Congress does nothing to plug up the holes in the law.

This is typical. All the leftists hang around the border waiting for the best photo-ops. Cameras are always on the ready. They’re propaganda artists and pseudo-humanitarians.

The woman and her family were turned away at the border, with agents saying that they were “full.”

Wyden and his entourage, which included immigration lawyers, staff members, and the unAmerican ACLU, intervened and brought them all in. The reason they used was — she’s pregnant.

The senator tweeted, “I went across the border into Juarez, Mexico to tour a shelter housing asylum seekers being forced to stay in Mexico instead of the U.S. while they wait to hear if they’ve been granted asylum. They are fleeing persecution and violence, seeking a better life for their families.”

“While across the border, I met a young woman who was seeking refuge in the U.S., who was more than 8 months pregnant,” the Democrat added about his encounter.

“There were concerns she had serious medical complications that were life-threatening to her & her unborn baby,” Wyden continued [hmmm]. “She tried to get across the border but was denied until it became clear to law enforcement that I was accompanying her. She was taken to a hospital to get care.”

She made the trip while pregnant and is now our charge.

While across the border, I met a young woman who was seeking refuge in the U.S., who was more than 8 months pregnant. pic.twitter.com/kkRoPXvDrK — Ron Wyden (@RonWyden) July 27, 2019