Senator Collins Threatened by Extortionist Dems Before Kavanaugh Vote

Prior to the vote for Brett Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court, Susan Collins of Maine is being threatened and finds herself on the other end of vulgar and menacing phone calls. Hangers have been mailed to her office. The leftists are even resorting to extortion.

This is who the Democrats are now – extortionists, and violent, vulgar, angry leftists.

NBC News reports the senator is receiving vulgar phone calls and shipments of wire hangers sent to her office. This is in addition to the questionable high-dollar fundraising drive against her that her office likens to extortion.

Susan Collins is considered a potential swing vote on Kavanaugh. Therefore, the leftists are trying everything to stop her from casting her vote for him.

She will not say how she intends to vote.

NBC listed examples of some of the calls they obtained:

One caller on Friday, September 7 at 6:11 p.m., left a message saying, in part: “If you care at all about women’s choice, vote ‘no’ on Kavanaugh. Don’t be a dumb bitch. F*** you also.”

In a second voicemail, the caller calls Collins “a feckless, feckless, feckless woman standing there letting Trump and his appointees steal the right to choose what women do with their bodies. And you stood by, ‘Oh, I don’t know. I’m so naive.’ F*** you. F*** you.”

And in a letter sent to her Portland, Maine office, the writer on August 9 says that “EVERY waitress who serves you is going to spit in your food, and that’s if you’re lucky, you f***ing c***! Think of that every meal.”

On another front, the “Be. A. Hero” campaign has raised more than $1 million in a crowdsourcing campaign. This is an attempt to pressure Collins to vote against Kavanaugh. It will be used to support an opponent in the next election if she votes for Kavanaugh.

Democrats are now Stalinists. No low is too low. Whatever happened to Mrs. Obama’s, when they go low, we go high?