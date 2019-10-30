Senator Has a New Plan for Some Scholarships of Student Athletes — Tax them!

The NCAA will allow students to be compensated for the use of their names, images, and likenesses.

California passed a law last month that would prevent schools from prohibiting college athletes from being compensated for their names, images, and likenesses.

That law goes into effect in 2023, but other states are moving on similar legislation that could go into effect as soon as next year.

If other states don’t do it, they won’t be able to compete for top athletes.

The idea of letting college students benefit from their images and more led to a North Carolina Senator Richard Burr to tweet that he would tax the scholarships in this case.

“When plunder becomes a way of life for a group of men in a society, over the course of time they create for themselves a legal system that authorizes it and a moral code that glorifies it.” ~Frédéric Bastiat

Senator Richard Burr tweeted, “If college athletes are going to make money off their likenesses while in school, their scholarships should be treated like income. I’ll be introducing legislation that subjects scholarships given to athletes who choose to “cash in” to income taxes.”

He obviously doesn’t approve of college athletes making a profit off their popularity. Others say it’s their civil right.

Taxing scholarships will negatively impact a lot of young people who can’t afford the high cost of college. The overwhelming number of responses from both left and right were negative.

