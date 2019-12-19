Senator McConnell Rips Into Nancy Pelosi

“If the Senate blesses this historically low bar, we will invite the impeachment of every future President.”

The Senate Majority Leader accused the House Democrats of succumbing to partisan rage. The vote did not reflect what had happened, just what they feel, he said. He called Nancy Pelosi’s behavior “comical,” adding they’re getting “cold feet.”

“The failed inquiry, the slapdash impeachment” is “constitutionally incoherent.” It is an outcome of one party will not accept the peoples’ choice.

He called it a historic failure of the House to do their job.

“The Senate’s duty is clear when the time comes, we must fulfill it,” he concluded.

We have added a video of the live event: