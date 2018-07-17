Senator Rand Paul Eviscerates an Angry Anti-Trump Wolf Blitzer

Communist Bernie Sanders has been out bashing the President with the rest of the Democrats and NeverTrumpers over his presser with Russian President Putin on Monday. Sanders actually tweeted, “It is a bad day for people in the United States and all over the world who believe in democracy and who are trying to understand what world our idiot president lives in.”

It’s a bad day for our Republic that this idiot Communist is allowed to sit as a senator.

Today is a good day for Putin and the oligarchs in Russia. It is a bad day for people in the United States and all over the world who believe in democracy and who are trying to understand what world our idiot president lives in. — Bernie Sanders (@SenSanders) July 16, 2018

Senator Rand Paul more than made up for the majority of them. He has been giving interviews non-stop since yesterday.

PAUL EVISCERATES AN OUT OF CONTROL BLITZER

Wolf Blitzer pretended he was interviewing Senator Rand Paul today but he was actually trying to battle with him over the President’s comments about Russians and their possible hacking of servers.

Paul talked about Trump Derangement Syndrome and Blitzer denied there was such a thing.

Blitzer tried to shut him down but that didn’t work as Paul eviscerated him. Paul is courageous.

It’s important to mention that President Trump never mentioned Russian interference. He was not attacking the Intelligence community, he attacked the narrative. The FBI never saw the original servers of the hacked email servers.

What President has ever been forced to suffer this kind of abuse? It’s unconscionable and he never gets the benefit of the doubt.