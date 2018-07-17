Senator Rand Paul Eviscerates an Angry Anti-Trump Wolf Blitzer

Communist Bernie Sanders has been out bashing the President with the rest of the Democrats and NeverTrumpers over his presser with Russian President Putin on Monday. Sanders actually tweeted, “It is a bad day for people in the United States and all over the world who believe in democracy and who are trying to understand what world our idiot president lives in.”
It’s a bad day for our Republic that this idiot Communist is allowed to sit as a senator.
Today is a good day for Putin and the oligarchs in Russia. It is a bad day for people in the United States and all over the world who believe in democracy and who are trying to understand what world our idiot president lives in.
— Bernie Sanders (@SenSanders) July 16, 2018
Senator Rand Paul more than made up for the majority of them. He has been giving interviews non-stop since yesterday.
PAUL EVISCERATES AN OUT OF CONTROL BLITZER
Wolf Blitzer pretended he was interviewing Senator Rand Paul today but he was actually trying to battle with him over the President’s comments about Russians and their possible hacking of servers.
Paul talked about Trump Derangement Syndrome and Blitzer denied there was such a thing.
Blitzer tried to shut him down but that didn’t work as Paul eviscerated him. Paul is courageous.
It’s important to mention that President Trump never mentioned Russian interference. He was not attacking the Intelligence community, he attacked the narrative. The FBI never saw the original servers of the hacked email servers.
What President has ever been forced to suffer this kind of abuse? It’s unconscionable and he never gets the benefit of the doubt.
I wish someone would tell Blitzer and the rest that the DOJ / FBI, Mueller, and the media are doing far far more to “undermine our democracy” than Russia could ever hope to. This past hysteria is another indication of its continuance.
Let’s not forget how the media were tacitly supporting violent actions against Trump supporters.
When these talking head media people feel like they’re losing an argument, they simply start talking OVER their interview, not allowing them to further the argument. It makes for awful TV but at least these insecure TV hosts can block out any perception of losing the argument. Weak Wolf just got taken off his 1pm show and is losing his grip. He’s getting old right in front of our eyes.
Hey Bernie/Wolfie,So, if the ‘intelligence’ services knew about this ‘interference’ in 2016 (under Obama’s watch) why did’t they DO anything about it?……..Oh I get it, its a big problem now because Trump won!